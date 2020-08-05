UrduPoint.com
Drug Peddler Arrested, 2000 Packets Of Gutkaa Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 06:00 PM

Drug peddler arrested, 2000 packets of gutkaa recovered

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :The police claimed to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered 2000 packets of gutkaa from his possession.

According to details SHO Mehmood Abad acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in his territorial limits near Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills and arrested a drug peddler Asif Rajput, recovering 2000 packets of gutkaa and a motorcycle from his possession.

The Police have registered a case against the accused under the Narcotics substance Act.

