Drug peddler arrested, 2000 packets of gutkaa recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :The police claimed to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered 2000 packets of gutkaa from his possession.

According to details SHO Mehmood Abad acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in his territorial limits near Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills and arrested a drug peddler Asif Rajput, recovering 2000 packets of gutkaa and a motorcycle from his possession.

The Police have registered a case against the accused under the Narcotics substance Act.