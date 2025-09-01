Drug Peddler Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2025 | 06:00 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Mungowal police arrested a drug peddler and recovered more than one kilogram of hashish along with Rs157,000 in cash during a recent raid.
According to a police spokesperson, the operation was conducted under the supervision of DSP Saddar Circle Ghazi Asif Ali.
SHO Mungowal Police Station Zafar Iqbal, along with ASI Muhammad Shehzad and his team, apprehended the accused, Muhammad Akbar, son of Nasr Din, a resident of Heerapur in Gujrat district.
A case has been registered against Muhammad Akbar, and further investigation is ongoing.
