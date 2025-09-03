Drug-peddler Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2025 | 10:07 PM
The police have arrested a drug-peddler ion connection with the death of a drug-addict
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The police have arrested a drug-peddler ion connection with the death of a drug-addict.
According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, a man identified as Munawwar, caste Channar, died while his heirs told police that he was a drug-addict and died due to taking overdose of ice crystal.
“Following the complaint of the family, the police conducted investigation and found out that Munawwar used to purchase ice from a drug peddler, Tanveer.
The police spokesman said that Baghdad-ul-Jadid police conducted raid at a den, recovered over 11 kilograms of hashish and 300 grams of ice and arrested the accused. He added that the police had registered case against the accused under Section 9(2)-4CNCA and (E)3-(1)9. Further probe was underway.
