Drug-peddler Arrested

September 03, 2025

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The police have arrested a drug-peddler ion connection with the death of a drug-addict.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, a man identified as Munawwar, caste Channar, died while his heirs told police that he was a drug-addict and died due to taking overdose of ice crystal.

“Following the complaint of the family, the police conducted investigation and found out that Munawwar used to purchase ice from a drug peddler, Tanveer.

The police spokesman said that Baghdad-ul-Jadid police conducted raid at a den, recovered over 11 kilograms of hashish and 300 grams of ice and arrested the accused. He added that the police had registered case against the accused under Section 9(2)-4CNCA and (E)3-(1)9. Further probe was underway.

