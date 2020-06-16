Drug peddler arrested; 2100 grams charras recovered

City police, in its ongoing drive against narcotics and anti-social elements, on Tuesday arrested a drug peddler and recovered 2100 grams charras from his possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :City police, in its ongoing drive against narcotics and anti-social elements, on Tuesday arrested a drug peddler and recovered 2100 grams charras from his possession.

In a raid, Waris Khan Police arrested Zeeshan Riaz for possessing over 2100 grams charas, said a police spokesman.

Police registered a case against the accused under Narcotics Control Act while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal Rai Mazhar Iqbal appreciated the performance of Station House Officer, Waris Khan and his team and directed police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involvedin anti-social activities, he said.