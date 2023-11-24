Open Menu

Drug Peddler Arrested; 2.4 Kg Hashish Recovered

Sumaira FH Published November 24, 2023 | 08:11 PM

Drug peddler arrested; 2.4 kg hashish recovered

Dera police arrested a drug peddler during an operation and recovered 2.4 kg of hashish in the limits of Shaheed Nawab police station here on Friday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Dera police arrested a drug peddler during an operation and recovered 2.4 kg of hashish in the limits of Shaheed Nawab police station here on Friday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, SHO Shaheed Nawab Police Station Umar Iqbal Marwat conducted the operation against narcotics in various areas, during the checking arrested the drug peddler Muhammad Farooq, son of Ghulam Qasim resident of Hafizabad.

Police recovered 2.4 kg of hashish from the possession of the accused.

Police registered the case against the arrested drug peddler and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Hafizabad From

Recent Stories

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi revie ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi reviews hospitals, infrastructure u ..

2 minutes ago
 Armenia PM criticises Russia over missing weapons

Armenia PM criticises Russia over missing weapons

4 minutes ago
 Int’l Day on violence against women to be observ ..

Int’l Day on violence against women to be observed tomorrow

2 minutes ago
 Blow for Wilders as Dutch ruling party snubs cabin ..

Blow for Wilders as Dutch ruling party snubs cabinet role

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements at polling station

9 minutes ago
 10 kg hashish seized, an accused arrested

10 kg hashish seized, an accused arrested

9 minutes ago
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi for ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi for maintaining hope to ensure fut ..

9 minutes ago
 PMIC stresses completion of PIMS HVAC project by D ..

PMIC stresses completion of PIMS HVAC project by Dec 15

9 minutes ago
 CTD apprehends suspect with weapons

CTD apprehends suspect with weapons

9 minutes ago
 Member Board of Revenue Sindh visits Sub-Registrar ..

Member Board of Revenue Sindh visits Sub-Registrar Office Hyderabad

12 minutes ago
 SFA, IRC join hands for spreading awareness on foo ..

SFA, IRC join hands for spreading awareness on food safety

12 minutes ago
 Trade development through border markets proposed

Trade development through border markets proposed

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan