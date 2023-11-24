Drug peddler arrested; 2.4 kg hashish recovered

Dera police arrested a drug peddler during an operation and recovered 2.4 kg of hashish in the limits of Shaheed Nawab police station here on Friday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Dera police arrested a drug peddler during an operation and recovered 2.4 kg of hashish in the limits of Shaheed Nawab police station here on Friday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, SHO Shaheed Nawab Police Station Umar Iqbal Marwat conducted the operation against narcotics in various areas, during the checking arrested the drug peddler Muhammad Farooq, son of Ghulam Qasim resident of Hafizabad.

Police recovered 2.4 kg of hashish from the possession of the accused.

Police registered the case against the arrested drug peddler and started further investigation.