Drug Peddler Arrested, 2.4kgs Marijuana Recovered In Faisalabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 02:46 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :City Police Jarranwala have arrested a drug peddler and seized narcotics from his possession.
According to police spokesman, on a tip-off, police team raided at hideout of drug peddler Naveed and seized 2.4 kgs marijuana from the site. Ploce also arrested Naveed and registered a against him.
Further investigation was underway.