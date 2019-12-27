Drug peddler arrested, 2.4kgs marijuana recovered in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :City Police Jarranwala have arrested a drug peddler and seized narcotics from his possession.

According to police spokesman, on a tip-off, police team raided at hideout of drug peddler Naveed and seized 2.4 kgs marijuana from the site. Ploce also arrested Naveed and registered a against him.

Further investigation was underway.