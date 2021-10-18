UrduPoint.com

Drug Peddler Arrested, 2,800 Grams Hashish Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 11:20 AM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Police have apprehended a drug peddler and recovered 2,800 grams hashish from his possession in the jurisdiction of Police Station Yazman.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said that following information, a police team of Yazman police station arrested a drug peddler identified as Naji and recovered 2,800 grams hashish from his possession.

Yazman police have lodged a case against the accused. Further probe was in process.

