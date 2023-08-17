Open Menu

Drug Peddler Arrested : 2886 Grams Hashish Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Drug peddler arrested : 2886 grams hashish recovered

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Dera police arrested a drug peddler during ongoing operations against anti-social elements in the limits of Saddar police station.

According to the details, on the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani the SHO Saddar police station Umar Iqbal Khan with police team conducted an operation against the drug dealers.

During the operation, police arrested a drug peddler identified as Muhammad Noor s/o Meherban resident of Mohalla Qasaban, and recovered 2886 grams of hashish from the possession of the accused.

The police registered the case against the accused and started further investigation.

