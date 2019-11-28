Drug Peddler Arrested, 5 Kg Charas Seized In Faisalabad
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 04:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) -:Mansoorabad police arrested a drug trafficker and seized 5 kilograms charas from his possession, a police spokesman said on Thursday.
The police team on a tip-off conducted raid and succeeded in arresting drug trafficker Naeem alias Mana red handed while trafficking narcotics.
The police also recovered 5 kg Chars from his possession and locked the accused behind the bars after registering a case under section 9-C of CNSA (Control of Narcotics Substance Act).Further investigation was underway.