Drug peddler arrested, 5 kg charas seized in Faisalabad

Mansoorabad police arrested a drug trafficker and seized 5 kilograms charas from his possession, a police spokesman said on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) -:Mansoorabad police arrested a drug trafficker and seized 5 kilograms charas from his possession, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

The police team on a tip-off conducted raid and succeeded in arresting drug trafficker Naeem alias Mana red handed while trafficking narcotics.

The police also recovered 5 kg Chars from his possession and locked the accused behind the bars after registering a case under section 9-C of CNSA (Control of Narcotics Substance Act).Further investigation was underway.