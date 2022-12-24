UrduPoint.com

Drug Peddler Arrested, 7-kg Heroin Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2022 | 02:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered 7-kg heroin.

According to a police spokesman, during an ongoing crackdown against drug peddlers and weapons holders, a team of Urban Area police station under the supervision of ASP Uman Aziz Meer conducted a raid and arrested Muhammad Ashraf of Sadowala villageand recovered 7-kg heroin from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused.

