Drug peddler arrested :760g Hashish recovered

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Dera police during the successful operation against the criminal elements arrested the drug peddler and recovered 760 grams of hashish from his possession in the limits of Dera Town Police Station.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada operations of Dera Police against criminal elements are continuing indiscriminately.

Dera Town Police Station led by SDPO ASP Muhammad Nauman along with SHO Asghar Khan Wazir during the operation arrested the drug peddler Abid Ullah son of Shah Alam resident of Wazistam Chowk and recovered 760 grams of hashish from his possession. The police registered the case against the accused and started further investigations.