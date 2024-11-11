Drug Peddler Arrested A Day After Escape
Muhammad Irfan Published November 11, 2024 | 04:50 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Model town police arrested a drug peddler on Monday, a day after he had escaped from a police van with handcuffs and uploaded a video on TikTok, police said.
According to the details, police had registered an FIR against an ASI and two constables after accused Abdul Wahab escaped from a police van on Multan Road on Sunday and later he had uploaded a video on TikTok.
The DPO Vehari took serious notice of the breach and ordered police to register an FIR against the policemen responsible for his custody and make efforts to arrest the accused. Police employed all resources and managed to arrest him against on Monday, some eighteen (18) hours after his escape, police said.
