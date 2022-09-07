UrduPoint.com

Drug Peddler Arrested After Encounter

Published September 07, 2022

Drug peddler arrested after encounter

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested notorious drug peddler in injured condition after an encounter in Latambar area and shifted him to hospital for necessary medical treatment.

The police also claimed to have recovered one Kalashnikov, hundereds of cartridges and two kilograms of hashish from the possession of drug dealer.

According to details, on a tip-off police team headed by DSP Headquarters, DSP Takht Nusrati, including SHO Latambar Police Station raided a hideout of absconder identified as Sher Diaz alias Dizzy but instead of surrendering he opened firing at police team. The police team also retaliated with firing in which drug peddler was injured and arrested.

The arrested drug dealer was wanted to police for serious crimes including drug trafficking and was absconder for the last four years.

