Drug peddler arrested, cannabis recovered

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Musafir Khana police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered a cache of cannabis from his possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, a police party of PS Musafir Khana raided a den and arrested a drug peddler.

The police recovered eight kilograms of cannabis from the possession of the suspect.

The accused was identified as Nawaz.

Police have registered a case against him and started investigation.