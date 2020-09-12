UrduPoint.com
Drug Peddler Arrested, Cannabis Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 11:10 AM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Musafir Khana police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered a cache of cannabis from his possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, a police party of PS Musafir Khana raided a den and arrested a drug peddler.

The police recovered eight kilograms of cannabis from the possession of the suspect.

The accused was identified as Nawaz.

Police have registered a case against him and started investigation.

