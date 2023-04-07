Drug peddler arrested, drugs recovered

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :The police nabbed an alleged drug peddler in the jurisdiction of Hasilpur on Friday, and recovered hashish from his possession.

A police spokesman said that acting on a tip-off, a special police team conducted a raid at a place and arrested an alleged drug pusher.

The police also recovered 1,160 grams of hashish from the possession of the suspect. The accused was identified as Fayyaz.

The police have registered a case against the arrested accused.

Further probe was underway.