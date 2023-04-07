Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Drug Peddler Arrested, Drugs Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Drug peddler arrested, drugs recovered

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :The police nabbed an alleged drug peddler in the jurisdiction of Hasilpur on Friday, and recovered hashish from his possession.

A police spokesman said that acting on a tip-off, a special police team conducted a raid at a place and arrested an alleged drug pusher.

The police also recovered 1,160 grams of hashish from the possession of the suspect. The accused was identified as Fayyaz.

The police have registered a case against the arrested accused.

Further probe was underway.

Related Topics

Police Hasilpur From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation hold ..

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation holds Ramadan Iftar with hundreds ..

1 minute ago
 Dubai Aviation City Corporation records 86% decrea ..

Dubai Aviation City Corporation records 86% decrease in workplace injury frequen ..

1 minute ago
 InstaShop supports ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ ..

InstaShop supports ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign

1 minute ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler continues to receive Ramadan ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler continues to receive Ramadan well-wishers

47 minutes ago
 ECNEC approves development projects worth over Rs1 ..

ECNEC approves development projects worth over Rs1312b

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz urges all stakeholders to respect rule ..

PM Shehbaz urges all stakeholders to respect rule of law

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.