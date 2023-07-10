Open Menu

Drug Peddler Arrested, Hashish Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published July 10, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Paharpur Police Station claimed to have arrested a drug dealer while 980 grams of hashish was also recovered from is possession.

On the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, Paharpur Police Station SHO Attaullah Khan conducted a successful operation against drug dealers and recovered 980 grams of hashish from the possession of Mohammad Arshad, son of Qayyum Baloch resident of Larr.

After recovering hashish, the accused was arrested as per the rules and the case was registered in Paharpur Police Station.

