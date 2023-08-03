Open Menu

Drug Peddler Arrested: Hashish Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2023 | 07:54 PM

Drug peddler arrested: Hashish recovered

Dera police arrested a drug peddler during actions in the limits of Yarik police station on Thursday

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Dera police arrested a drug peddler during actions in the limits of Yarik police station on Thursday.

According to the details, the SHO Yarik police station Zeshan Iqbal along with his team arrested drug peddler Din Muhammad s/o Pir Muhammad resident of Paniala and recovered 900 grams of Hashish and 250 grams of Heroin from his possession.

Police registered the case against the arrested accused.

Related Topics

Police Police Station From

Recent Stories

Polish Army Buys Hundreds of Spike-LR Anti-Tank Mi ..

Polish Army Buys Hundreds of Spike-LR Anti-Tank Missiles - Defense Minister

27 minutes ago
 Supreme Court (SC) adjourns cases pertaining army ..

Supreme Court (SC) adjourns cases pertaining army courts for indefinite time

30 minutes ago
 Stocks markets extend losses on US credit downgrad ..

Stocks markets extend losses on US credit downgrade

22 minutes ago
 KP CM chairs meeting to take detail review of cens ..

KP CM chairs meeting to take detail review of census 2023

30 minutes ago
 Trump Slams 'Unprecedented Weaponization of Justic ..

Trump Slams 'Unprecedented Weaponization of Justice' Before Court Appearance

16 minutes ago
 10 BTAP first phase extended till July 2024, 700mn ..

10 BTAP first phase extended till July 2024, 700mn saplings planted in KP: Offic ..

17 minutes ago
WASA initiates development scheme with Rs. 411.93 ..

WASA initiates development scheme with Rs. 411.93 million to improve drainage sy ..

17 minutes ago
 UGI says to mark August as Martyrs month

UGI says to mark August as Martyrs month

17 minutes ago
 Nawabzada Haroon Raisani laid to rest

Nawabzada Haroon Raisani laid to rest

15 minutes ago
 DC Abbottabad issues instructions ahead of LG by-e ..

DC Abbottabad issues instructions ahead of LG by-election

15 minutes ago
 Five including injured street criminals, drug pedd ..

Five including injured street criminals, drug peddler arrested

15 minutes ago
 Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer ..

Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar inaugurates blocks of I ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan