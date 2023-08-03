Drug peddler arrested: Hashish recovered

Dera police arrested a drug peddler during actions in the limits of Yarik police station on Thursday

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Dera police arrested a drug peddler during actions in the limits of Yarik police station on Thursday.

According to the details, the SHO Yarik police station Zeshan Iqbal along with his team arrested drug peddler Din Muhammad s/o Pir Muhammad resident of Paniala and recovered 900 grams of Hashish and 250 grams of Heroin from his possession.

Police registered the case against the arrested accused.