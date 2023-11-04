Drug peddler arrested ; hashish recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Dera police during an ongoing operations against drug dealers in the jurisdiction of Parova police station on Saturday, nabbed drug peddler and recovered hashish from his possession.

According to the police spokesman, On the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, SHO Parova police station Zaffar Abbas conducted various operations against the criminal elements in the different areas in the jurisdiction of the Parova police station.

During the action, police recovered 530 grams of hashish from the possession of the Aman Ullah s/o Khuda Bakhsh resident of Gaadi wala. Police arrested the accused as per the rules.

Parova Police registered the case against the accused and started further investigations.