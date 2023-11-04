Open Menu

Drug Peddler Arrested ; Hashish Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 04, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Drug peddler arrested ; hashish recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Dera police during an ongoing operations against drug dealers in the jurisdiction of Parova police station on Saturday, nabbed drug peddler and recovered hashish from his possession.

According to the police spokesman, On the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, SHO Parova police station Zaffar Abbas conducted various operations against the criminal elements in the different areas in the jurisdiction of the Parova police station.

During the action, police recovered 530 grams of hashish from the possession of the Aman Ullah s/o Khuda Bakhsh resident of Gaadi wala. Police arrested the accused as per the rules.

Parova Police registered the case against the accused and started further investigations.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Criminals From

Recent Stories

UAE delegation meets the White House to advance bi ..

UAE delegation meets the White House to advance bilateral relations in science, ..

6 seconds ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Nepal and offers con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Nepal and offers condolences over earthquake victi ..

30 minutes ago
 Fawad Chaudhary arrested from Islamabad

Fawad Chaudhary arrested from Islamabad

39 minutes ago
 Irfan Pathan raises voice against Israeli bombardm ..

Irfan Pathan raises voice against Israeli bombardment in Gaza

46 minutes ago
 EPAA to participate in World Travel Market in Lond ..

EPAA to participate in World Travel Market in London

60 minutes ago
 Dubai Culture celebrates Emirati heritage and cult ..

Dubai Culture celebrates Emirati heritage and culture ambassadors

60 minutes ago
Is Your Vlogging Gear on Point?

Is Your Vlogging Gear on Point?

1 hour ago
 Asad Qaiser transferred to judicial lock-up in Isl ..

Asad Qaiser transferred to judicial lock-up in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Mushaal urges world to act promptly to stop bloodb ..

Mushaal urges world to act promptly to stop bloodbath of Kashmiris in IIOJK

3 hours ago
 Security forces foil terrorist attack on PAF train ..

Security forces foil terrorist attack on PAF training air base in Mianwali

3 hours ago
 PM Kakar says all parties have uniform opportuniti ..

PM Kakar says all parties have uniform opportunities to take part in elections

3 hours ago
 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: Mew Zealand se ..

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: Mew Zealand set 402-run target for Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan