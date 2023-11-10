Open Menu

Drug Peddler Arrested :hashish Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published November 10, 2023 | 03:30 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Dera police during a successful operation against criminal elements arrested drug peddler and recovered hashish, ice and illegal weapons from his possession in the limits of Saddar police station on Friday.

According to the police spokesman, On the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, SHO Saddar police station Khabab Wali Baloch while carrying out operations against criminal elements arrested notorious drug dealer Yousuf Khan son of Rais Khan resident of Taj Colony and recovered 1340 grams of hashish, 372 grams of ice, one 12-bore repeater, 06 cartridges and 01 dagger from the possession of the accused.

Police registered the case against the accused and started further investigations.

