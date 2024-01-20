Drug Peddler Arrested :hashish Recovered
Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2024 | 07:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Dera police during the crackdown against narcotics arrested a drug peddler and recovered hashish from his possession in the limits of Cantt police station on Saturday.
According to a police spokesman, following the directions of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, a Police team led by SHO Cantt police station Gul Sher Khan during the operation against drug dealers arrested the accused Muhammad Lateef son of Jumma Khan resident of Zamirabad and recovered 530 grams of hashish from his possession.
The police registered the case against the drug dealer and started further investigations.
