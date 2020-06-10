Drug peddler arrested, huge quantity of charas recovered

In a successful move against drug trafficking, the Golra police of Islamabad on Wednesday arrested ring leader of drug peddlers network and recovered 17 kg of charas from his possession, a private news channel reported

Police souces told that the accused Gulbadin was arrested when he was smuggling huge quantity of charas from Wietta to twin cities of Rawalpindi, Islamabad. They told that the arrested drug peddler was also the main supplier of drugs to youths in various educational institutions.

The police also told that the arrest was a major success against narcotics trade in the twin cities which would be helpful in arresting more drug peddlers of various networks.

Police have registered case and started investigation.