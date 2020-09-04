Drug peddler arrested in bahawalpur

The police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered hashish from his possession in the city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :The police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered hashish from his possession in the city.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that a police party of PS Civil Lines conducted raid at a den and arrested a drug peddler.

The police also recovered 1,560 grams hashish from the possession of the accused.

The suspect was identified as Tahir. Civil Lines police have registered a case against the accused. Further probe was underway.