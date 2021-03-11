Drug peddler arrested in bahawalpur

Baghdadul Jadid police have arrested an alleged drug peddler and recovered hashish from his possession

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Baghdadul Jadid police have arrested an alleged drug peddler and recovered hashish from his possession.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, acting on a tip-off, a police team of PS Baghdadul Jadid took an alleged drug pusher into custody.

The accused was identified as Jugni. The police recovered 1,150 grams hashish from his possession.

The Baghdadul Jadid police have registered a case against the suspect.

Further probe was underway.