UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Drug Peddler Arrested In Bahawalpur

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 01:02 PM

Drug peddler arrested in bahawalpur

Baghdadul Jadid police have arrested an alleged drug peddler and recovered hashish from his possession

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Baghdadul Jadid police have arrested an alleged drug peddler and recovered hashish from his possession.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, acting on a tip-off, a police team of PS Baghdadul Jadid took an alleged drug pusher into custody.

The accused was identified as Jugni. The police recovered 1,150 grams hashish from his possession.

The Baghdadul Jadid police have registered a case against the suspect.

Further probe was underway.

Related Topics

Police Bahawalpur From

Recent Stories

SBP asks all banks to provide minimum set of servi ..

15 minutes ago

Tikhanovsky Faces Final Charges Under 4 Criminal A ..

8 minutes ago

Freedom of press questioned at trial of US journal ..

8 minutes ago

Biden to urge 'hope' after Congress passes huge re ..

8 minutes ago

EU Exports Millions of COVID Shots Despite Interna ..

8 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city in bahawal ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.