Drug peddler arrested in Charsadda

Police in its ongoing crackdown against criminals have arrested notorious drug peddler besides recovering four kilogram hashish from his possession

According to details, on the directives of DPO Charsadda Irfanullah Khan, a team of City Police Station conducted raid at Sholgara Mera Khel area and arrested drug peddler Raheem Khan alies Kakai and recovered four kilogram hashish from his possession.

The case had been registered and started investigations.