Drug peddler arrested in DIKhan

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Dera police during the operation arrested the drug peddler and recovered 120 grams of ice in the limits of newly established Giloti Police station here on Wednesday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood, SHO Giloti Police station Bashir Khan conducted the successful operation and arrested the drug peddler Muhammad Shakeel son Abdul Majeed resident of Bahadari.

Police recovered 120 grams of ice from his possession.

The police registered the case against the accused and started further investigations.

APP/ans