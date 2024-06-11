Drug peddler arrested in injured condition

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) A suspected drug peddler was arrested in injured condition in an encounter by Tando Yousuf police near Bhatti Goth on Fateh Bagh road.

The police spokesman Awais Rajput informed here on Tuesday that on a tip-off police team raided a locality of a group of drug peddlers which led by SHO Inspector Zahid Kambho.

He claimed that the suspects opened fire while trying to escape from the police but one of them, identified as Shah Zaman, was hit by a bullet in his leg.

He said that the police arrested the injured suspect, and shifted him Liaquat University Hospital (LUH), but his accomplices escaped, the police also recovered a pistol and a motorbike from his possession, he added.

APP/zmb/