Open Menu

Drug Peddler Arrested In Injured Condition

Muhammad Irfan Published June 11, 2024 | 10:30 PM

Drug peddler arrested in injured condition

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) A suspected drug peddler was arrested in injured condition in an encounter by Tando Yousuf police near Bhatti Goth on Fateh Bagh road.

The police spokesman Awais Rajput informed here on Tuesday that on a tip-off police team raided a locality of a group of drug peddlers which led by SHO Inspector Zahid Kambho.

He claimed that the suspects opened fire while trying to escape from the police but one of them, identified as Shah Zaman, was hit by a bullet in his leg.

He said that the police arrested the injured suspect, and shifted him Liaquat University Hospital (LUH), but his accomplices escaped, the police also recovered a pistol and a motorbike from his possession, he added.

APP/zmb/

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Road Bagh From

Recent Stories

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: re ..

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first against Canada

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: ..

Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar

4 hours ago
 The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to pr ..

The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..

4 hours ago
 Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms ..

Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..

4 hours ago
 No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Fi ..

No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister

5 hours ago
Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: I ..

Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR

6 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference ..

Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza

11 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

14 hours ago
 EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top ..

EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan