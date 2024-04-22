Open Menu

Drug Peddler Arrested In Injured Condition In Encounter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2024 | 11:43 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) The police have arrested a suspected drug peddler in injured condition in an encounter carried out by a team of Hali Road police station.

The police spokesman informed here on Monday that the exchange of fire took place near the ground of Edhi Center during the police patrolling.

He claimed that 2 suspects riding on a motorbike were signalled to stop for checking but they tried to escape by opening fire on the police.

He said the police fired back and the suspect Jamshed Kashmiri sustained a gunshot to his leg and fell from the motorbike, But, he added, his associate managed to escape.

Kashmiri was apprehended and shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for surgery of his bullet wound.

The spokesman said that Kashmiri was already nominated in 4 FIRs.

