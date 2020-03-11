UrduPoint.com
Drug Peddler Arrested In Karachi

Sumaira FH 19 seconds ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 05:39 PM

Drug peddler arrested in Karachi

The Karachi Excise Police Department arrested an alleged accused and seized more than seven kilograms of Charas from his possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :The Karachi Excise Police Department arrested an alleged accused and seized more than seven kilograms of Charas from his possession.

According to a statement here on Wednesday, a successful campaign against the drug peddlers was continue on the directives of Minister for Excise & Taxation, Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs, Mukesh Kumar Chawla.

Excise Inspector Ahmed Yar Khoso along with his team recovered 7 kilograms of Charas from the possession of accused Naqibullah, near Al- Qaddis mosque in the Sikanderabad District West and a rickshaw number D19-1984 used in the incident was also impounded.

An investigation has been launched against the accused. Meanwhile, Minister for Excise and Taxation, Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Haleem Sheikh and Director General Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui congratulated the team over the successful operation.

