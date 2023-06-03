Drug-peddler arrested in Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

The police have taken a major drug haul into custody while taking action against drug-dealers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :The police have taken a major drug haul into custody while taking action against drug-dealers.

According to police, a police team, led by SDPO Baghbanpura ASP Ayyaz Khan, arrested an inter-provincial drug smuggler Rizwan Ali during the operation.

The accused was found in possession of two kilograms of ice, 18 kilograms of hashish, and three kilograms of opium. Accused Rizwan used to sell drugs around educational institutions.

IG Police Usman Anwar and CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana have praised SDPO Baghbanpura and his team for their effective action against drug dealers.