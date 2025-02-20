Drug-peddler arrested in Lodhran

Police arrested a drug-peddler and recovered over one kilograms of hashish from him, here on Thursday

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Police arrested a drug-peddler and recovered over one kilograms of hashish from him, here on Thursday.

Sadar police Dunyapur arrested Abdul Jabbar Lodhra and recovered 1.240-kg hashish from him. A case was registered and further investigation was underway.