Drug-peddler Arrested In Lodhran

Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2025 | 07:55 PM

Drug-peddler arrested in Lodhran

Police arrested a drug-peddler and recovered over one kilograms of hashish from him, here on Thursday

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Police arrested a drug-peddler and recovered over one kilograms of hashish from him, here on Thursday.

Sadar police Dunyapur arrested Abdul Jabbar Lodhra and recovered 1.240-kg hashish from him. A case was registered and further investigation was underway.

