Drug Peddler Arrested In Mithi

Mon 19th October 2020 | 07:00 PM

Drug peddler arrested in Mithi

Police in its drive against Narcotics and criminals on Monday arrested a drug peddler and recovered 48 bottles of liquor from his possession

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Police in its drive against Narcotics and criminals on Monday arrested a drug peddler and recovered 48 bottles of liquor from his possession.

On the directive of SSP Tharparkar Sardar Hassan Niazi, SHO chachro conducted raids in his jurisdiction and arrested a accused Sarwat Kumar s/o Bhagoo Meghwar and seized 48 bottles of liquor. Police have filed a case against the suspect.

More Stories From Pakistan

