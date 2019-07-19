UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Drug Peddler Arrested In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 04:51 PM

Drug peddler arrested in Sargodha

Police have arrested a drug pusher and recovered narcotics from his possession in the precincts of Shahnikdar police

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) : Police have arrested a drug pusher and recovered narcotics from his possession in the precincts of Shahnikdar police.

The police said Friday that during drive against drug pushers and criminals, the Shahnikdar police team headed by SHO Sahib Khan stopped a suspected motorcycle (CTK-4009) at check post near chak 152/NB Tehsil Silanwali and recovered eight kilogram Hashish placed in a bag.

The police have arrested the accused Ahmad Sher s/o Bashir Ahmad and registered case.

Related Topics

Police Criminals Post From

Recent Stories

'Smartphone zombie' halts Vienna driverless bus te ..

31 seconds ago

Drama by PML-N not to serve any purpose: Chohan

32 seconds ago

Warship destroyer Iranian drone in Strait of Hormu ..

34 seconds ago

Cloudy weather forecast for city in Bahawalpur

35 seconds ago

3rd round of special anti-polio drive in Bannu fro ..

37 seconds ago

Rivers Indus, Kabul continue to run in low, medium ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.