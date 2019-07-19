Drug Peddler Arrested In Sargodha
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 04:51 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) : Police have arrested a drug pusher and recovered narcotics from his possession in the precincts of Shahnikdar police.
The police said Friday that during drive against drug pushers and criminals, the Shahnikdar police team headed by SHO Sahib Khan stopped a suspected motorcycle (CTK-4009) at check post near chak 152/NB Tehsil Silanwali and recovered eight kilogram Hashish placed in a bag.
The police have arrested the accused Ahmad Sher s/o Bashir Ahmad and registered case.