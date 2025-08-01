Open Menu

Drug Peddler Arrested In Shootout With Hazro Police

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2025 | 10:15 PM

Drug peddler arrested in shootout with Hazro police

A notorious drug peddler was apprehended in injured condition after a shootout with police near the Islamabad-Peshawar motorway service road in the limits of Hazro Police station on Friday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) A notorious drug peddler was apprehended in injured condition after a shootout with police near the Islamabad-Peshawar motorway service road in the limits of Hazro Police station on Friday.

According to the police spokesperson, the suspect, identified as Imtiaz Ahmed, was wanted in multiple drug peddling cases and was riding a motorcycle with an accomplice when they encountered the police.

The police party signaled the suspicious individuals to stop, but Imtiaz Ahmed opened indiscriminate firing, which was retaliated by the police.

After the firing subsided, the police found Imtiaz Ahmed injured at the scene. A search of his belongings led to the recovery of 1,600 grams of hashish and 50 grams of crystal meth (ice). Imtiaz Ahmed claimed that he was shot by his own fleeing accomplice, Fayyaz Ahmed.

Imtiaz Ahmed was shifted to a hospital for medical treatment, and the police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the absconding armed suspect, Fayyaz Ahmed. The police spokesperson claimed that the suspect's injury was caused by his own accomplice during the exchange of fire.

APP/nsi/378

Recent Stories

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, ..

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat

2 hours ago
 GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 bi ..

GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion

3 hours ago
 Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month h ..

Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July

3 hours ago
 Significant escalation in air attacks between Russ ..

Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day

5 hours ago
 Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference w ..

Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference with robotics innovation

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

6 hours ago
 UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Enduranc ..

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

13 hours ago
 UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in ..

UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain

15 hours ago
 UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu ..

UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..

16 hours ago
 Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed ..

Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan