Drug Peddler Arrested In Shootout With Hazro Police
Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2025 | 10:15 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) A notorious drug peddler was apprehended in injured condition after a shootout with police near the Islamabad-Peshawar motorway service road in the limits of Hazro Police station on Friday.
According to the police spokesperson, the suspect, identified as Imtiaz Ahmed, was wanted in multiple drug peddling cases and was riding a motorcycle with an accomplice when they encountered the police.
The police party signaled the suspicious individuals to stop, but Imtiaz Ahmed opened indiscriminate firing, which was retaliated by the police.
After the firing subsided, the police found Imtiaz Ahmed injured at the scene. A search of his belongings led to the recovery of 1,600 grams of hashish and 50 grams of crystal meth (ice). Imtiaz Ahmed claimed that he was shot by his own fleeing accomplice, Fayyaz Ahmed.
Imtiaz Ahmed was shifted to a hospital for medical treatment, and the police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the absconding armed suspect, Fayyaz Ahmed. The police spokesperson claimed that the suspect's injury was caused by his own accomplice during the exchange of fire.
