Drug peddler arrested, liquor recovered

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Northern Cantonment police arrested a peddler involved in selling liquor around educational institutions in the city besides recovering 1000 bottles of liquor from him.

According to ASP Northren Cantonment, the accused namely Ashar along with his accomplice Irfan had prepared liquor.

On a tip-off, the police conducted a raid and arrested the accused while his accomplice, Irfan, managed to escape from the scene.

Meanwhile, Investigation police Shadbagh arrested a proclaimed offender involved in a case of cheque dishonour. Police said that the accused namely Nasim had given bogus cheque of Rs 2,800,000 for business purpose.