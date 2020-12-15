UrduPoint.com
Drug Peddler Arrested, Liquor Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 03:30 PM

Drug peddler arrested, liquor recovered

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :The police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered liquor from his possession in Noshahrah Jadid area.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, a police party of Noshahrah Jadid police station conducted raid at a den within their jurisdiction and arrested a drug peddler.

The police also recovered 80 liters of liquor from his possession.

The accused was identified as Abid. The police have registered a case against him. Further probe was underway.

