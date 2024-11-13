Drug peddler arrested, liquor recovered

The police have arrested an alleged drug peddler and recovered huge quantity of liquor from his possession, here on Wednesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The police have arrested an alleged drug peddler and recovered huge quantity of liquor from his possession, here on Wednesday.

The police sources said that acting on a tip-off, a team of CIA police conducted a raid at a den and arrested a drug peddler, Asif, besides recovering 3,000 bottles of liquor from his possession.

The suspect was involved in inter-district smuggling of liquor.

The police have registered a case against the accused and started investigation.