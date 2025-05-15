Open Menu

Drug Peddler Arrested, Narcotics Recovered

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Drug peddler arrested, narcotics recovered

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The police have arrested a suspected drug peddler and recovered hashish from him in Ahmadpur East.

Station House Officer of Ahmadpur East Police Station Tahir Iqbal said that acting on a tip-off, a police team of his police station had arrested a drug pusher and recovered 1,100 hashish from his possession.

The suspect was identified as Falak Sheir. The police have registered case against the accused and launched investigation into the case. Further probe was underway.

