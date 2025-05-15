Drug Peddler Arrested, Narcotics Recovered
Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2025 | 06:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The police have arrested a suspected drug peddler and recovered hashish from him in Ahmadpur East.
Station House Officer of Ahmadpur East Police Station Tahir Iqbal said that acting on a tip-off, a police team of his police station had arrested a drug pusher and recovered 1,100 hashish from his possession.
The suspect was identified as Falak Sheir. The police have registered case against the accused and launched investigation into the case. Further probe was underway.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2025
ECNEC approves 9 development projects worth Rs355.73 bn in key sectors
Talks with India tied to Kashmir, Terrorism, and Water: Rana Tanveer
Nation united against any aggression: Tariq Fazal
PM Shehbaz, UN chief 'exchange views' on phone about next steps to build-on May ..
UNESCO, partners lead efforts to develop Pakistan’s first National Media Liter ..
RMU observes “Youm-e-Tashakur”
Implementation of women quota in sectors to boost their participation: Governor
SU's Pakistan Study Centre pays tribute to PAF’s success against Indian aggres ..
Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) meeting held
VC FUUAST participates Kazan forum on Educating Future Academic Leaders
More Stories From Pakistan
-
18 dead, 1,561 injured in road crashes across Punjab2 minutes ago
-
UoS hosts open house and project expo to showcase student innovation2 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler arrested, narcotics recovered2 minutes ago
-
Confucius Institute leaders meet-up held at Sargodha University2 minutes ago
-
Heat wave hits Bahawalpur2 minutes ago
-
DC holds open court2 minutes ago
-
Man acquitted in harassment case2 minutes ago
-
Sale, purchase of sacrificial animals in streets banned2 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary for improved access & community engagement during polio eradication drives2 minutes ago
-
Nadeem Afzal meets Governor KPK32 minutes ago
-
Hardened criminal with Rs 1m head money, drug pusher with 10kg hashish arrested32 minutes ago
-
Syed Waqar Mehdi takes oath as Senator32 minutes ago