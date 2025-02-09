Drug Peddler Arrested, Recovered 1480g Hashish
Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2025 | 05:00 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) SHO City Police Station Inspector Asad Abbas, Assistant Sub-Inspector Ghulam Abbas, along with a team, arrested a drug peddler. The police team arrested drug peddler Muhammad Ali from Lahore Road here Sunday and recovered 1480 grams of hashish from his possession.
A case was registered against him under the provisions of narcotics in the City Police Station and further investigation was underway.
In this regard, District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed said that practical steps were being taken across the district to save our generations from the scourge of drugs. A crackdown is underway against drug peddlers under a special campaign across the district. The accused are being punished by ensuring quality investigation of drug cases, he said.
