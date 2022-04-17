Drug peddler arrested, recovered 9.60kg hashish

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :The Excise Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, during its ongoing crackdown against drug peddlers across the province on Sunday, recovered 9.6Kg hashish and arrested a smuggler.

Acting on a tip-off regarding movement of the contraband, the Excise police was set up at H-Chowk on Northern Bypass.

The police signaled a suspected car to stop and during thorough checking, 9.6Kg hashish was recovered that was kept in petrol tank.

Case has been registered in Excise Police Station, Peshawar Region and further investigation was in progress.