Drug peddler arrested, recovered drugs worth millions

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence based operation, on Wednesday arrested an alleged drug peddler from Rangers check post at Hub Chowk, the border of Sindh and Balochistan and recovered drugs worth millions of rupees from his possession.

The arrested accused was identified as Muhammad Sufiyan, who was transporting 1.

029 kg Ice and 2.624 kg crystal in a passenger bus from Hub to Karachi. The approximate value of the seized drugs was Rs. 3.5 million.

During preliminary investigations, the arrested accused revealed that he used to transport drugs in passenger buses from Hub and sell them in Karachi. Raids were being conducted to arrest his other accomplices.

Police have initiated further legal proceedings.