UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Drug Peddler Arrested, Wine Bottles Recovered

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 02:50 PM

Drug peddler arrested, wine bottles recovered

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Police arrested a drug peddler while also seized a large quantity of whiskey wine in a successful operation against drug peddlers here on Sunday.

According to police sources, the operation was conducted by Qazi Ahmed Police on special directives of Senior Superintendent of Police Tanveer Hussain Tunio in order to safeguard the life and property of general public and elimination of drug peddlers and criminal elements.

Qazi Ahmed Police acting on a tip off conducted raid in village Shahmeer in the jurisdiction of the police station and recovered 100 wine bottles.

Police also claimed to have arrested one accused identified as Sarwar Zardari.

Police said that accused Sarwar Zardari was involved in drug peddling for a long time. Police have registered a case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari Police Police Station Criminals Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador participates in &#039;7th Green Rou ..

7 minutes ago

DMCC adds new Dubai Dog Park in its JLT community

1 hour ago

DGCX, Albilad Capital to provide pricing data for ..

2 hours ago

ADX introduces region’s first comprehensive sust ..

2 hours ago

Emirates adds seven more cities to its list of pas ..

3 hours ago

S. Korea records highest daily coronavirus increas ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.