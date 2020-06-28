Drug peddler arrested, wine bottles recovered

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Police arrested a drug peddler while also seized a large quantity of whiskey wine in a successful operation against drug peddlers here on Sunday.

According to police sources, the operation was conducted by Qazi Ahmed Police on special directives of Senior Superintendent of Police Tanveer Hussain Tunio in order to safeguard the life and property of general public and elimination of drug peddlers and criminal elements.

Qazi Ahmed Police acting on a tip off conducted raid in village Shahmeer in the jurisdiction of the police station and recovered 100 wine bottles.

Police also claimed to have arrested one accused identified as Sarwar Zardari.

Police said that accused Sarwar Zardari was involved in drug peddling for a long time. Police have registered a case and started investigation.