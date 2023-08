(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Mansoorabad police seized contraband from a drug peddler in Malikpur area here on Thursday.

On a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid in Malikpur area and arrested drugpeddler, Afzal. Police also recovered 4.5-kg hashish and 670-g opium.

A case has been registered against the accused.