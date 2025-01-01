Open Menu

Drug Peddler Arrested With Narcotics

Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2025 | 08:21 PM

Drug peddler arrested with narcotics

Police have arrested a drug trafficker in Hasilpur area and recovered huge cache of narcotics from his possession

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Police have arrested a drug trafficker in Hasilpur area and recovered huge cache of narcotics from his possession.

Police sources said that Hasilpur police received information that a smuggler belonging to Charsada area of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa province had smuggled huge quantity of narcotics to Bahawalpur.

The police team of PS Hasilpur (City) reached Government Degree College Hasilpur road and intercepted a small truck which was coming from Bahawalpur to Hasilpur.

The police arrested the smuggler identified as Waheed son of Zaheer, the resident of Charsada, Khyber Pakhtunkhawa province. The police conducted search of the vehicle and recovered huge cache of narcotics. The recovered drugs include over 60 kilograms opium and over 150 kilogram hashish, the police sources said.

Hasilpur police have registered FIR against the drug smuggler under Anti-Narcotics Act.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Road Vehicle Bahawalpur Hasilpur FIR From Government

Recent Stories

Romania, Bulgaria join Schengen Area

Romania, Bulgaria join Schengen Area

7 minutes ago
 Dubai Duty Free posts all-time annual sales high o ..

Dubai Duty Free posts all-time annual sales high of AED7.9 billion

7 minutes ago
 WASA to provide lids to open manholes on urgent ba ..

WASA to provide lids to open manholes on urgent basis

1 minute ago
 ADC Hub inaugurates 7th Agriculture census on visi ..

ADC Hub inaugurates 7th Agriculture census on vision of PM

1 minute ago
 PES rescued 219,6679 emergency victims in 2024

PES rescued 219,6679 emergency victims in 2024

1 minute ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Social Welfare, Fa ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Social Welfare, Fazal Shakoor Khan inspects Soci ..

1 minute ago
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-u ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq seeks more vibrant role ..

4 minutes ago
 First case of new year registered against bootlegg ..

First case of new year registered against bootlegger

2 minutes ago
 DIG Raza vows zero tolerance for corruption, resol ..

DIG Raza vows zero tolerance for corruption, resolving public issues on priority

2 minutes ago
 CDA greenlights major development projects to tran ..

CDA greenlights major development projects to transform Islamabad

2 minutes ago
 RPO visits two police stations in Mianwali

RPO visits two police stations in Mianwali

2 minutes ago
 Kurram Jirga ends as both parties sign reconciliat ..

Kurram Jirga ends as both parties sign reconciliation agreement for ensuring las ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan