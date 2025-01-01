Drug Peddler Arrested With Narcotics
Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2025 | 08:21 PM
Police have arrested a drug trafficker in Hasilpur area and recovered huge cache of narcotics from his possession
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Police have arrested a drug trafficker in Hasilpur area and recovered huge cache of narcotics from his possession.
Police sources said that Hasilpur police received information that a smuggler belonging to Charsada area of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa province had smuggled huge quantity of narcotics to Bahawalpur.
The police team of PS Hasilpur (City) reached Government Degree College Hasilpur road and intercepted a small truck which was coming from Bahawalpur to Hasilpur.
The police arrested the smuggler identified as Waheed son of Zaheer, the resident of Charsada, Khyber Pakhtunkhawa province. The police conducted search of the vehicle and recovered huge cache of narcotics. The recovered drugs include over 60 kilograms opium and over 150 kilogram hashish, the police sources said.
Hasilpur police have registered FIR against the drug smuggler under Anti-Narcotics Act.
