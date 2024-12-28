Drug Peddler Arrested,1385g Hashish Recovered
Umer Jamshaid Published December 28, 2024 | 02:40 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Dera police during the operation arrested drug peddler in the limits of Cantt police station here on Saturday
According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada, SHO Cantt police station Gul Sher Khan with police team during the operation arrested Muhammad Ramzan son of Rab nawaz resident of Din Pur and recovered 1385 grams grams of hashish from his possession.
The police registered the case against the arrested person and started further investigations.
