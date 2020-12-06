Drug Peddler Arrested,liquor Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 seconds ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 01:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Baghdad-ul-Jadid police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered liquor from his possession.
A spokesman for Bahawlapur police said here that following information, a police team of PS Baghdad-ul-Jadid raided a den and arrested the drug peddler.
The accused was recognized as Safdar. They also recovered 30 liters liquor from the possession of the accused.
Baghdad-ul-Jadid police have registered a case against the suspect.
Further probe was in process.