Drug peddler arrested,liquor recovered

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Baghdad-ul-Jadid police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered liquor from his possession.

A spokesman for Bahawlapur police said here that following information, a police team of PS Baghdad-ul-Jadid raided a den and arrested the drug peddler.

The accused was recognized as Safdar. They also recovered 30 liters liquor from the possession of the accused.

Baghdad-ul-Jadid police have registered a case against the suspect.

Further probe was in process.