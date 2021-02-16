Drug peddler awarded 4 years, 6 month imprisonment

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :An Anti-Narcotics Court (ANC) on Tuesday awarded 4 years and 6 moth imprisonment and a fine of Rs 20,000 to an accused in drugs smuggling case.

The accused Masood was held by Naseerabad police in June 2020 with 1200 garms of Charas in his possession.

The Additional Session Judge Farkhanda Arshad pronounced the judgment after recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels.