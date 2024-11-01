Open Menu

Drug Peddler Awarded Five Years Imprisonment

Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2024 | 09:56 PM

Drug peddler awarded five years imprisonment

The additional district and sessions court awarded five years imprisonment and fine to a drug peddler here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The additional district and sessions court awarded five years imprisonment and fine to a drug peddler here on Friday.

According to the prosecution, Kup police arrested a drug peddler, Muhammad Waqas s/o Muhammad Manzoor, in February and recovered 590 grams hashish from his possession.

A case number 21/24 was registered against the criminal with the Kup police station.

On Friday, the court awarded five years imprisonment and fine of Rs 40,000 to the accused. The accused would have to face another three month imprisonment in case of default in payment of the fine amount.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Fine February Criminals From Court

Recent Stories

Brick prices in Mirpurkhas set for overhaul as com ..

Brick prices in Mirpurkhas set for overhaul as committee forms

2 minutes ago
 Planning Minister reviews progress on transfer of ..

Planning Minister reviews progress on transfer of Pak-PWD projects

2 minutes ago
 Female drug peddler sentenced to 9 years’ impris ..

Female drug peddler sentenced to 9 years’ imprisonment

2 minutes ago
 Gaza polio vaccinations to resume Saturday: WHO

Gaza polio vaccinations to resume Saturday: WHO

2 minutes ago
 Senate celebrates Diwali with cake-cutting ceremon ..

Senate celebrates Diwali with cake-cutting ceremony hosted by Acting Chairman

10 minutes ago
 Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan granted bail in October 5 p ..

Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan granted bail in October 5 protest cases

10 minutes ago
Quetta dwellers praise beefed-up cleanliness opera ..

Quetta dwellers praise beefed-up cleanliness operation in Quetta

10 minutes ago
 No Urgency for 27th Amendment: Advisor on Legal Af ..

No Urgency for 27th Amendment: Advisor on Legal Affairs

10 minutes ago
 ECC approves supplementary grants, allows PASSCO t ..

ECC approves supplementary grants, allows PASSCO to allocate wheat

10 minutes ago
 Police arrange training for women self-defence

Police arrange training for women self-defence

3 minutes ago
 Boeing again raises offer to end strike, union to ..

Boeing again raises offer to end strike, union to vote Monday

3 minutes ago
 DG Archeology visits Ali Mardan's tomb

DG Archeology visits Ali Mardan's tomb

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan