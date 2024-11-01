Drug peddler awarded five years imprisonment

The additional district and sessions court awarded five years imprisonment and fine to a drug peddler here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The additional district and sessions court awarded five years imprisonment and fine to a drug peddler here on Friday.

According to the prosecution, Kup police arrested a drug peddler, Muhammad Waqas s/o Muhammad Manzoor, in February and recovered 590 grams hashish from his possession.

A case number 21/24 was registered against the criminal with the Kup police station.

On Friday, the court awarded five years imprisonment and fine of Rs 40,000 to the accused. The accused would have to face another three month imprisonment in case of default in payment of the fine amount.