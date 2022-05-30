Drug peddler awarded life sentence

(@FahadShabbir)

Additional and Session Court, Takht-e-Nusrati here on Monday awarded life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 500,000 on a drug peddler for smuggling of 5 Kg hashish in August 2020

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Additional and Session Court, Takht-e-Nusrati here on Monday awarded life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 500,000 on a drug peddler for smuggling of 5 Kg hashish in August 2020.

According to the details, the peddler identified as Imtiaz Ali was booked by Yaqoob Khan police station after recovering 5Kg of contrabands from his possession in 2020.

The court announced the verdicts after hearing the arguments of both the petitioner and defendant parties.

DPO Karak Shafi Ullah Khan Gandapur appreciated the services rendered by the policemen and announced cash prizes for the investigation team. He said that efforts were underway for complete eradication of the menace of drug from the society.