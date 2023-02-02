UrduPoint.com

Drug Peddler Awarded Rigorous Imprisonment In Attock

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2023 | 08:21 PM

A special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) Attock on Thursday awarded four years' rigorous imprisonment besides imposing a fine of Rs 20,000 on a drug peddler

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :A special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) Attock on Thursday awarded four years' rigorous imprisonment besides imposing a fine of Rs 20,000 on a drug peddler who was booked and arrested by Hazro Police station on April 8, 2022 under Section 9-C CNSA, 1997 for possessing of narcotics.

Additional Sessions Judge Naeem Abbas Saqi found the accused Faiz Ali guilty of smuggling the narcotics.



