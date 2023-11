(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Shah Nikdur police after launching a massive crackdown against drug pushers busted a notorious drug peddler.

Police raided under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO), Ghulam Naqi at Jhamra canal area and busted a drug pusher namely Muhammad Ashiq and recovered 570 grams of hashish from his possession.

Further investigation was under way.